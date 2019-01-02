TECHNOLOGY

Earthquake early warning app for Los Angeles County now available for download

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted this image of the ShakeAlertLA app. (mayorofla/Twitter)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When the big one comes, even seconds of warning prior to shaking could save your life. And if you live in Los Angeles County, the ShakeAlertLA app could do just that.

The app is now available for download for Apple and Android phones. Those who download the app would receive a push alert, possibly up to 20 seconds before an earthquake hits L.A. County.

MORE: USGS, Caltech officials announce rollout of West Coast's earthquake early warning system
EMBED More News Videos

Seismologists, elected officials and Caltech scientists announced the rollout of an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.


The push alert on the application would read: "EARTHQUAKE, EARTHQUAKE, EXPECT STRONG SHAKING. DROP, COVER, AND HOLD ON. PROTECT YOURSELF NOW!"

Alerts will be sent to your phone about any earthquake 5.0 or higher. The app does not need to be open in order for users to receive the alert. Tips to prepare and recover from an earthquake are also available on the app.

Mayor Eric Garcetti praised the early warning app on Twitter.

The push alert system will be triggered by the U.S. Geological Survey early warning system, ShakeAlert, which has sensors in California, Oregon and Washington.

The Los Angeles City Council in June approved the negotiation of a $300,000 contract with AT&T and the GRYD Foundation for the design, creation and deployment of the Early Earthquake Warning System Mobile Application.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyearthquakesciencemobile appappapartmentwarningUSGSdisasterSouthern CaliforniaLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rollout of earthquake early warning system announced
How earthquakes are measured
How to earthquake proof your home for less than $50
Seismologist Lucy Jones debunks earthquake myths
TECHNOLOGY
Rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB scrubbed again
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Beware of this Netflix scam email
More Technology
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh to be charged with murder
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Yosemite National Park access limited due to government shutdown
NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman
Show More
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Kobe Bryant, wife expecting 4th child
Felicity Jones transforms into Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex'
VIDEO: Teen driver runs red light, slams into car, killing woman inside
More News