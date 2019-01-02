LOS ANGELES (KABC) --When the big one comes, even seconds of warning prior to shaking could save your life. And if you live in Los Angeles County, the ShakeAlertLA app could do just that.
The app is now available for download for Apple and Android phones. Those who download the app would receive a push alert, possibly up to 20 seconds before an earthquake hits L.A. County.
The push alert on the application would read: "EARTHQUAKE, EARTHQUAKE, EXPECT STRONG SHAKING. DROP, COVER, AND HOLD ON. PROTECT YOURSELF NOW!"
Alerts will be sent to your phone about any earthquake 5.0 or higher. The app does not need to be open in order for users to receive the alert. Tips to prepare and recover from an earthquake are also available on the app.
Mayor Eric Garcetti praised the early warning app on Twitter.
The #ShakeAlertLA app is also available for Android. Download it today: https://t.co/su6c6K4KJH pic.twitter.com/pqxiPecDyB— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 2, 2019
The push alert system will be triggered by the U.S. Geological Survey early warning system, ShakeAlert, which has sensors in California, Oregon and Washington.
The Los Angeles City Council in June approved the negotiation of a $300,000 contract with AT&T and the GRYD Foundation for the design, creation and deployment of the Early Earthquake Warning System Mobile Application.
City News Service contributed to this report.