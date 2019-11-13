abc11 troubleshooter

How to keep your online information secure

By Diane L. Wilson
Keeping your information safe online is vital when it comes to protecting your identity and money. Here are some ways you can protect yourself.

To protect your accounts online, make sure you have two-factor authentication, which adds one extra step to your sign-in process, like pinging your phone to make sure that the person signing in as you, really is you. This way, if your password falls into the wrong hands, you're setting up an extra barrier that prevents the bad guys from getting access.

When it comes to guarding your privacy against companies that want to know your personal habits, sometimes you just have to take a look at your account settings.

Facebook has a facial recognition system that can pick you out in photos, you might not be aware of, but in the privacy filters, you can turn that off. If you have an Amazon Echo, the company does have recordings of what you ask Alexa, but with a quick trip to the settings, you can allow yourself to delete those files. You can also say, "Alexa, delete what I just said," or "Alexa, delete everything I said today."

If you want to limit the data you're sending out altogether, there are alternatives for your internet searches. You can try DuckDuckGo which doesn't collect any information from its users. Texting-apps like Signal offer end-to-end encryption and even lets you have messages deleted from your phone and the person you're messaging.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooter
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Posting about lost pet could put you at risk for scams
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Police investigating 3rd threat targeting CSULA in less than 2 weeks
F-117 stealth fighter arrives for display at Reagan Library
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Sex offender accused in carjacking, assault in Covina
$30K reward offered for information in deadly Long Beach shooting
Bus driver finds siblings wandering on snowy street
Show More
John Legend named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive
Suspects captured on video robbing Nike store in Redlands
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
IE man wanted on felony domestic violence warrant
9-year-old helps Downey family get back into the Christmas spirit
More TOP STORIES News