TECHNOLOGY

LA city attorney suing Weather Channel app over user-data sharing

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has filed a lawsuit against the Weather Channel's mobile app over sharing of user data.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has filed a lawsuit against the Weather Channel's popular mobile app over sharing of user data.

The suit alleges the app secretly used the location information of millions of its users and illegally sold it to advertisers and marketing companies.

It says the Weather Channel app misled users to believe their location would only be used to provide accurate weather reports.

"It's more important than ever to put a stop to any situation in which our privacy is being taken from us, as we allege here, without our knowing about it," Feuer said.

IBM is the owner of the Weather Channel's mobile app, but not of the actual cable television station.

IBM denies any impropriety in the sharing of location data collected from users.

A company spokesman issued a statement: "The Weather Company has always been transparent with use of location data; the disclosures are fully appropriate, and we will defend them vigorously."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappmobile appIBMweatherlawsuitLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB scrubbed again
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
More Technology
Top Stories
Chase suspect in custody after bizarre chase from IE to OC
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
LAUSD, UTLA to meet Monday to avert strike
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
Lake Elsinore prepares burn areas for rainstorms
Show More
LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey discusses murder law adjustment
Democrats, Trump set weekend shutdown talks -- among aides
Giant plastic cleaning device in Pacific breaks, to be towed back to CA
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
More News