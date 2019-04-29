Technology

Mark Zuckerberg creates "sleep box" to help wife get better sleep

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg may have created a way for his wife Priscilla to get better sleep by building her a "sleep box."

Zuckerberg says the box emits a very faint light between six and seven in the morning. That's when the couple's two daughters usually wake up, and when Priscilla likes to get up too.

The thinking is, with the box, she won't have to check her phone, and won't get distracted or stressed out by seeing the time.

"As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post.



He says the box is working better than expected, and he's putting the idea out there in case another entrepreneur wants to build sleep boxes for more people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhealthfacebooksleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News