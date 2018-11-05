HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --Elon Musk gave an inside glimpse of a tunnel constructed under Hawthorne to test a new type of transportation system.
Musk tweeted the new footage over the weekend showing the 2-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne. The tunnel appeared nearly complete.
The system will use pods to move people or cars on electric platforms at speeds around 150-miles an hour.
An opening night event is set for Dec. 10 with free rides for the public the next day.
Musk has proposed a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a subway line and Dodger Stadium.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
November 3, 2018