TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk tweets new video of underground transportation test tunnel in Hawthorne

EMBED </>More Videos

Elon Musk gave an inside glimpse of a tunnel constructed under Los Angeles to test a new type of transportation system.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Elon Musk gave an inside glimpse of a tunnel constructed under Hawthorne to test a new type of transportation system.

Musk tweeted the new footage over the weekend showing the 2-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne. The tunnel appeared nearly complete.
EMBED More News Videos

He's conquered the streets with electric cars, and he's leading the commercial race to space, but that's not enough for Elon Musk.


The system will use pods to move people or cars on electric platforms at speeds around 150-miles an hour.

An opening night event is set for Dec. 10 with free rides for the public the next day.

Musk has proposed a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a subway line and Dodger Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytransportationtrafficelon muskinventionHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elon Musk says first test tunnel will open in December
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
Elon Musk holds rare town hall to address LA tunnel concerns
Elon Musk is offering free rides to his nearly completed tunnel
TECHNOLOGY
Download the ABC7 app for Election Day live results
Water out of thin air: Malibu couple's device wins $1.5 million
Elon Musk says first test tunnel will open in December
Rollout of earthquake early warning system announced
More Technology
Top Stories
Costa Mesa fire captain dies after being struck by DUI suspect
2-year-old fatally struck by car while crossing street in East Whittier
Teacher caught on video punching student receives support
USOC moves to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as national governing body
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Newsom, Cox make final arguments 1 day ahead of Election Day
Lowe's closing 51 stores, including 4 in California
Elon Musk says first test tunnel will open in December
Show More
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Exclusive poll looks at fate of Prop 6, Prop 8
Husband, 92, arrested for murder after wife found stabbed in OC
Prop. 6 proponents to hold drawing for free gas cards Monday
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC home
More News