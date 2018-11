EMBED >More News Videos He's conquered the streets with electric cars, and he's leading the commercial race to space, but that's not enough for Elon Musk.

Elon Musk gave an inside glimpse of a tunnel constructed under Hawthorne to test a new type of transportation system.Musk tweeted the new footage over the weekend showing the 2-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne. The tunnel appeared nearly complete.The system will use pods to move people or cars on electric platforms at speeds around 150-miles an hour.An opening night event is set for Dec. 10 with free rides for the public the next day.Musk has proposed a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a subway line and Dodger Stadium.