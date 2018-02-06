As researchers learn more about the dangers of concussions, one Southern California high school is taking extra steps to care for its football players.JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano will begin using a new brain scanning technology to test for concussions.Measuring the speed, voltage and reaction time of the brain, the baseline scan may be able to help JSerra protect student-athletes from future head injuries.It's the first time any high school in Southern California has conducted these types of brain scans.For the athletes, it offers some peace of mind. But parents may appreciate it even more."Making us aware now and taking precaution is the best thing we can do for our children," Susan Angel said.JSerra admits head injuries are a big concern among its athletes and their parents."We just really want to have the safest environment for our athletes, not just when they're participating in their sports or their future sports in the collegiate or professional levels, but also just for life," JSerra Athletic Training Director Kayla Gradillas said.JSerra will be administering testing starting with football players, but the school plans to expand the testing to all of its athletes soon.