Amid complaints over scooters cluttering sidewalks when they're not in use, Santa Monica has created new designated parking spaces for shared mobility devices.The shared mobility drop zones will provide a place for riders of scooters and e-bikes to leave the vehicles when not in use. Residents have complained about riders discarding the scooters on public sidewalks when not in use.The zones are part of a pilot program Santa Monica says will assist with responsible parking.Meanwhile, controversy continues over Santa Monica's possible pilot program to award Lyft and Uber the rights to operate rental scooters.Operators Bird and Lime, which currently lease out scooters in several locations, have been protesting the decision.