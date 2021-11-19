15-year-old boy collapses, dies during high school basketball tryouts in NY

"I just want to know what happened," said the teen's mother.
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old collapses, dies during LI high school basketball tryouts

LONG ISLAND, NY -- A Long Island community is in mourning Thursday after a 15-year-old boy trying out for his high school basketball team collapsed and passed away.

Carmyne Paschall Payton, a sophomore in high school, collapsed while running laps.

Payton's mother, Tiffany Wofford, tells KABC's sister station, WABC-TV, she received a phone call and raced to the school, and she was watching as responders tried to resuscitate her son.



"He never woke up," she said through tears. "He never woke up."

Wofford, still in absolute shock over what happened to her son, said the basketball team was something that had become a recent passion for him.

"And he's like, 'Mom, I made the cut! I'm so excited,'" she said.

She said she initially figured her son had broken a wrist or something, never suspecting it would be so much worse.


"I wasn't going there expecting to see that," she said. "I just want to know what happened. I just want to know if the autopsy can tell me something."

Doctors say about 90% of issues like this in high school sports can be picked up by simple electrocardiograms - but should a basic cardiac exam be required for high school sports?

As for Carmyne, Wofford says he was cleared in August at a basic physical and in good overall health.
Now, the family is dealing with a loss too much to bear. Carmyne has one older brother and three younger sisters.

"Anything I asked, he was like, 'OK mom, OK mom, OK mom,'" Wofford said. "I don't know. I don't know what I'm going to do without him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkhigh schoolhigh school sportsteenagerteenagersu.s. & worldbasketball
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News