Police search for preteen boy accused of killing 16-year-old girl in Gardena

HARBOR GATEWAY (KABC) -- Police are searching for a preteen boy accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl to death in Gardena on Saturday, police say.The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Witnesses say the shooter intervened in a fight between two girls, shooting one of them.Police are looking for the boy and the other girl in the fight.Anyone with information was urged to call Los Angeles Police Department.