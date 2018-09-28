Teen girl, man fatally shot in Compton; naked man detained

A naked man is in custody after being accused of fatally shooting his father, his father's wife and the woman's daughter in Compton Friday night.The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Palmer Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.The man and 13-year-old girl, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded woman was hospitalized in unknown condition.Sheriff's officials confirmed a naked man ran out of the home and was detained.Family member Taylor Murrell told Eyewitness News that the man in question is the male victim's son. He said the wounded woman was shot twice in the head."What I know is my sister was shot twice in the head, my niece Brittany is dead, Cathy's husband Eddie is dead, and that Cathy's husband's son shot them all," Murrell said.Anyone who may know more about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).