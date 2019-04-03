Prostitution sting: 17-year-old girl rescued, 5 arrested in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was rescued and five people were arrested in a prostitution sting in Pomona.Three suspected prostitutes and two alleged customers were arrested during the bust Tuesday night.Police identified the arrested individuals as: Kelly Marie Wibbering, 24, of Encino; Sharonda Nicole Patrick, 19, of Los Angeles; Angelina Susan Bennett, 27, of Apple Valley; Antonio Magana Lopez, 57, of La Puente; and Robert Diaz, 50, of Pomona.Officers conducted the operation in the Holt Avenue Corridor area.The minor was released to the Department of Children and Family Services of San Bernardino County.Anyone with information regarding human trafficking activity is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.