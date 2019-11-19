South Whittier neighbors complain of speeding after teen hit by car in school zone

SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in a South Whittier neighborhood are demanding something be done to slow down traffic in the area after a car slammed into a teenager crossing the street in a school zone.The stretch of Cole Road near Lambert Road has a 30 mph speed limit and a school is located nearby, but neighbors have complained of cars flying through the area. On Monday, a teenager who was crossing the street to get to his parents' car was struck by a vehicle at around 3:20 p.m.The incident was caught on doorbell camera video.The vehicle that hit the teenager stopped and that teenager was taken to a local trauma center. Mary Torres has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and says she's angry the city hasn't done more to encourage cars to slow down."It's ridiculous," she said. "Why do we have to wait to have somebody die or get critically injured to get something done."The teenager who was hit flew 15 feet in the air and landed back on the ground. Neighbors say they don't remember an accident this bad happening on their street."They should have speed bumps or another stop sign in between this road because there's a lot of cars that speed through here like it's a freeway," said resident Vanessa Chatel.The condition of the student was not known. The accident is under investigation.