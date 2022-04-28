Dashcam footage shows 16-year-old jump out of an allegedly stolen car while still in motion: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11667655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captured by an officer's in-car camera shows the moment the container falls from the truck and smashes the police vehicle.

WHITEHALL, Ohio (KABC) -- Disturbing video from a police chase shows a 16-year-old jump out of an allegedly stolen car while it was still moving outside Columbus, Ohio Wednesday morning.The teen appears to open the passenger side door, jump out, and tumble uncontrollably multiple times, possibly hitting a metal guardrail on the shoulder of the freeway. Police dashcam footage witnessed the harrowing moment.After jumping out of the car, the teen then tried to flee on foot.Police say he was wearing a neck brace that he got from a previous accident involving a stolen vehicle.The teen was arrested for receiving stolen property and was taken to a local hospital for only minor injuries.