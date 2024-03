Dashcam video captures fiery 2-car crash at North Hollywood intersection

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dash camera captured the moment an SUV and a car collided at an intersection in North Hollywood overnight.

The video shows one of the vehicles immediately catch on fire. Police say no one was killed, but the impact of the crash took out a traffic light pole on Saticoy Street.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.