Teen sisters, 14 and 16, found safe after going missing from home in Hemet

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenage sisters were found safe after they disappeared from their home in Hemet and detectives sought the public's help finding them.The mother of Abigail, 14, and Hattie, 16, Arres noticed they were missing Monday around 8 p.m. and found a window open in the home's bathroom.Detectives said the parents were concerned because the girls had never gone missing before, adding that they may have traveled to the Palm Desert area.On Thursday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that the girls had been found. No other details were disclosed.