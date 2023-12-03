17-year-old fatally shot in Los Angeles, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenager died after a shooting in Los Angeles, according to police.

Note: The video in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 200 block of N. Lake Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Information about a motive or suspect was not available.