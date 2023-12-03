WATCH LIVE

17-year-old fatally shot in Los Angeles, police say

Sunday, December 3, 2023 8:04PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenager died after a shooting in Los Angeles, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 200 block of N. Lake Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Information about a motive or suspect was not available.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
