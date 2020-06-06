Temecula Mayor resigns over controversial response to question about police brutality

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6233971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The union that represents Los Angeles police officers is firing back at Mayor Eric Garcetti for his comments made while discussing his plans to cut the LAPD's budget.

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Temecula Mayor James Stewart has resigned over a controversial response to a question about police brutality.Stewart was asked how the city was addressing police brutality. He said he didn't "believe there has ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer."Stewart later apologized, saying he is dyslexic and used voice text to send the email.He says he meant to say he didn't believe Riverside County Sheriff's deputies -- who patrol Temecula -- had ever murdered a person of color.In a statement, Steward said:"I understand that even my sincerest apologies cannot remedy this situation. Because actions speak louder than words, I will step down as your Mayor and City Council Member effective immediately."