Temecula Valley school board to hold emergency meeting on curriculum Friday amid fight with Newsom

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Temecula Valley school board plans to hold an emergency meeting on curriculum on Friday amid a fight with the state over its textbooks.

The meeting comes just days after the board voted for a second time to block social studies curriculum that mentioned gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by shipping textbooks to Temecula and saying the state will fine the district $1.5 million.

The president of the school board said he plans to send the books back.

He also said the board could adopt new curriculum that meets state standards at Friday's meeting.