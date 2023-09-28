Temecula votes to remove '+' from LGBTQ in city proclamation

After hours of public comment, Temecula councilmembers voted Tuesday to change the Pride Month proclamation by removing the plus sign from its LGBTQ mentions.

The vote came after a heated late-night city council meeting over three proposals affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

According to GLAAD, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, the + is usually added to the end of the LGBTQ acronym "in recognition of all non-straight, non-cisgender identities. Both are acceptable, as are other versions of this acronym."

Councilmembers did not approve a proposal that would have required parents to be told if their child identifies as transgender.

The council also voted to only allow three flags to be flown at city buildings, the American flag, the state flag and the POW flag.

