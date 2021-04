LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KABC) -- A Louisiana man was arrested after he refused a temperature check at Disney Springs, a shopping, dining and entertainment center in Florida.The incident happened in February, but the video was just released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.The video shows a man arguing with a manager outside a restaurant, saying he paid $15,000 for the trip and telling authorities "you can't trespass if you're paying $15,000.""I spent $15,000 to come here," the man says in the video after he was asked to leave.The man was arrested for trespassing.