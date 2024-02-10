LA County deputy injured following incident at Temple City sheriff's station

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was rushed to the hospital Friday night following an incident at a sheriff's station.

Details are limited, but according to authorities, the deputy was transported for injuries sustained at the Temple Sheriff's Station on Las Tunas Drive. It's unclear what type of incident unfolded and the extent of his or her injuries are unknown.

ABC7 was told the deputy was in stable condition.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed several deputies carrying evidence bags, inspecting an area just outside the station. There was blood splattered in the area along with some discarded medical supplies.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.