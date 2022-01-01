Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City home; 3 children found unharmed

It happened in the 9200 block of Pentland Street just after 7 a.m. Deputies went to the home after receiving a call about a possible domestic violence incident involving a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the two victims - a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man - dead inside.
Investigators say the woman was shot multiple times while the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The children found inside reportedly live there and are believed to be the children of the female victim, according to investigators.
They are between 5 and 11 years old and were safely removed from the home when deputies arrived.
A handgun was recovered from the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
You can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).