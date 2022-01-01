murder suicide

Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City home; 3 children found unharmed

The children found inside reportedly live there and are believed to be the children of the female victim, investigators say.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide; children found unharmed

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were discovered dead Saturday morning after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Temple City where three children were found unharmed, authorities said.

It happened in the 9200 block of Pentland Street just after 7 a.m. Deputies went to the home after receiving a call about a possible domestic violence incident involving a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the two victims - a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man - dead inside.

Investigators say the woman was shot multiple times while the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The children found inside reportedly live there and are believed to be the children of the female victim, according to investigators.

They are between 5 and 11 years old and were safely removed from the home when deputies arrived.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temple citylos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentsuicidefatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingwoman killedchild rescuedman killedinvestigationmurder suicideinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Elderly man, woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Moorpark
Disturbing details emerge in murder of popular Instagram star
Instagram model found dead in Texas apartment, police say
TOP STORIES
LA County sees another steep rise in COVID hospitalizations
Rose Parade: Pasadena's beloved tradition returns amid omicron surge
Pregnant woman is shot at New Year's Eve party in Santa Clarita
'The Long Road Home' explores foster care in LA County
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
UC Riverside among US colleges returning to online classes
'New Year's miracle': No deaths reported in massive Colorado wildfire
Show More
Need to hit a store on New Year's Day? Here's what's open
Why prices are expected to continue soaring in 2022
At least 6 injured during shooting at shopping center in South LA
Cities around the world ring in 2022
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
More TOP STORIES News