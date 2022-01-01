Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City home; 3 children found unharmed

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were discovered dead Saturday morning after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Temple City where three children were found unharmed, authorities said.It happened in the 9200 block of Pentland Street just after 7 a.m. Deputies went to the home after receiving a call about a possible domestic violence incident involving a shooting.When they arrived, they found the two victims - a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man - dead inside.Investigators say the woman was shot multiple times while the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The children found inside reportedly live there and are believed to be the children of the female victim, according to investigators.They are between 5 and 11 years old and were safely removed from the home when deputies arrived.A handgun was recovered from the scene.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.You can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).