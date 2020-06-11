NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens organizes rally for Colin Kaepernick near LA Forum in Inglewood

On Wednesday, Owens shared a flyer on Twitter calling for a "March & Kneel" rally starting at the corner of Manchester and Prairie avenues, right in front of the LA Forum.
Owens put out a tweet saying the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell owe Kaepernick an apology and should help him return to the league.
The @NFL & Roger Goodell owes @Kaepernick7— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 10, 2020
an apology along with his job back which is long OVERDUE.
This march is about bringing global awareness to the systemic racism that the NFL & @nflcommish still displays toward Kap!
Go to: https://t.co/07r7JfUn2Z to sign the petition pic.twitter.com/Ik7pdqQRw3
Kaepernick was widely criticized for taking a knee during the National Anthem. He was a quarterback that led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance but has gone unsigned by any team since kneeling to protest police brutality in 2017.
Earlier this month, Goodell said the NFL was wrong for not listening to players and encouraged them to peacefully protest. But he failed to say anything about Kaepernick and his peaceful protests.
