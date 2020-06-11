Society

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens organizes rally for Colin Kaepernick near LA Forum in Inglewood

Owens put out a tweet saying the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell owe Kaepernick an apology and should help him return to the league.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- NFL Hall of Fame Receiver Terrell Owens is organizing a rally for Thursday with focus on Colin Kaepernick and how the NFL deals with racism.

On Wednesday, Owens shared a flyer on Twitter calling for a "March & Kneel" rally starting at the corner of Manchester and Prairie avenues, right in front of the LA Forum.

Kaepernick was widely criticized for taking a knee during the National Anthem. He was a quarterback that led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance but has gone unsigned by any team since kneeling to protest police brutality in 2017.

Earlier this month, Goodell said the NFL was wrong for not listening to players and encouraged them to peacefully protest. But he failed to say anything about Kaepernick and his peaceful protests.

NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice
In Sept. 2018, it was announced that Colin Kaepernick would be one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto.

