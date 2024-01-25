Video shows Tesla drive through flooded San Diego street

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Guests at a hotel in downtown San Diego were in disbelief when they witnessed a Tesla navigate a flooded street like a boat.

Video from a woman at the hotel shows the Tesla driver push through several inches of floodwater and right past a stranded Volkswagen Beetle.

The driver of the Volkswagen was apparently trying to discourage other drivers from going through, but the Tesla kept going.

Eventually, the Tesla made it to the other side without stalling.

Tesla's website warns drivers of its all-electric vehicles that water damage is not covered by its warranty.