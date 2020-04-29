Coronavirus testing in LA expanded to include construction workers without symptoms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6039620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Free testing for the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County will be expanded to include construction workers, even if they are not showing symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday.Testing in L.A. has recently been expanded to include more front-line workers without symptoms, including grocery store employees and rideshare drivers. In total, there are 34 testing locations across the city and county and approximately 131,000 people have been tested, the mayor said."Every day we're adding more and more people who are asymptomatic," Garcetti said about testing eligibility.Free testing for construction workers starts Wednesday.Garcetti made the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing, where he also said the city reached a deal with Honeywell to purchase 24 million N95 face masks.The free coronavirus testing comes as a third construction worker at SoFi Stadium tested positive, according to the Los Angeles Times. Construction at the Inglewood stadium continues amid the statewide "Safe at Home" orders.The Times obtained an internal e-mail that notified other workers of the positive test. The worker had shown no symptoms and has not been on site since last week, according to the e-mail. The worker is doing well and is under self-quarantine at home.Other workers who came into close contact with the construction worker are also under self-quarantine until May 8.Taylor Swift was slated to have the stadium's opening performance in July, but later canceled all of her performances for the rest of the year due to the pandemic.The stadium is now scheduled to open with a concert by country singer Kenny Chesney on Aug. 1.