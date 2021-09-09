texas politics

Department of Justice preparing to sue Texas over abortion law, source tells ABC News

A spokesman for the DOJ declined to issue a comment.
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Justice is preparing to sue the state of Texas over its new law banning most abortions, a source confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

The lawsuit could be filed as early as Thursday, though it's unclear as of Wednesday night whether that will occur.

Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill, which prohibits abortions once a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus, also does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

On Tuesday, as Gov. Greg Abbott signed the controversial voting bill, he was asked about the lack of a rape exception in the abortion law.

SEE ALSO: Texas' ban of abortions as early as 6 weeks takes effect, prompting White House condemnation

"Let's make something very clear, rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott stated. "So, goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape, so that no woman no person will be a victim of rape."

Texas' abortion law also allows private citizens to personally sue anybody they think is either trying to get an abortion illegally or anybody helping them.

SEE ALSO: Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas under FACE Act

Abortion rights advocates say the Texas law will force many women to travel out of state for abortions, if they can afford to do so and also navigate issues including childcare and taking time off work. It is also expected to increase the number of women seeking to self-induce abortions using pills obtained by mail.
