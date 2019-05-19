Texas girl allegedly kidnapped by stranger found safe; suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas -- An 8-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in broad daylight while her mother tried to stop the kidnapping was found safe early Sunday, thanks to the help of police and her Texas community.

Fort Worth police say a stranger pulled Salem Sabatka into his car Saturday evening. Surveillance video shows the girl's mom crying for help as she tried running after the suspect's car.

Two alert citizens spotted the suspect's car outside of a hotel. Police breached the door of the hotel room where Salem was found around 2 .a.m on Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb is in custody and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthtexas newskidnappingmissing girlamber alert
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News