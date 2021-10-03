plane crash

Video shows small plane clip light pole, crash onto Texas highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Plane crash caught on video following Winnie Rice Festival parade

WINNIE, Texas -- A small-town festival in Texas was interrupted Saturday morning when a plane crashed onto a highway, and it was caught on video.

The crash happened Saturday as the small single-engine plane was heading back to the airport from the Texas Rice Festival in Winnie, about 60 miles east of Houston.

It clipped a light pole on Highways 124 and crashed onto the pavement, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.



The pilot was not seriously injured, and no one else on the ground was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

"Many thanks to our first responders and CSI Towing for their swift response," the Chambers County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.



The annual Texas Rice Festival takes place in the first week of October and "celebrates rice harvest," according to its website. The aircraft was a part of the festival's grand parade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascaught on videocaught on cameraplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
2 injured after ejecting from Navy jet near Fort Worth before crash
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
TOP STORIES
Major oil spill along OC coast forces cancellation of Pacific Airshow
LAPD shoot stabbing suspect near Hollywood and Highland
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Vigil held for young victims of Lucerne Valley hit-and-run crash
Women's March: SoCal rallies held in support of reproductive rights
Pacific Airshow soars over Huntington Beach
Show More
Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: Vigil in Corona honors victims
Woman shot by police after stabbing son in neck in South LA
Suspect ID'd in Lucerne Valley crash that killed 3 girls
Dodger fan in security confrontation no longer facing criminal case
More TOP STORIES News