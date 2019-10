Texas preschool allegedly ran kiddie fight club to 'un-teach' fighting is fun

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows children at a day care with boxing gloves, punching each other in an alleged fight club.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas preschool is accused of running a fight club.Two videos titled "Kiddie Fight Club" were sent to KVUE in Austin, allegedly showing the fights at The Greenwood School.One parent told the station the preschool director and a teacher paired children, put them inside the circle and allowed them to fight.The director sent a letter to parents, admitting it was a mistake.She said she allowed a little bit of shoving and what she called "shirt slapping" because she was trying to "un-teach" that fighting is a fun game and that hurting others is okay.The videos have now led to a state investigation.