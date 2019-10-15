Texas preschool allegedly ran kiddie fight club to 'un-teach' fighting is fun

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas preschool is accused of running a fight club.

Two videos titled "Kiddie Fight Club" were sent to KVUE in Austin, allegedly showing the fights at The Greenwood School.

One parent told the station the preschool director and a teacher paired children, put them inside the circle and allowed them to fight.

SEE ALSO: Special education teacher accused of holding fight club in classroom

The director sent a letter to parents, admitting it was a mistake.

She said she allowed a little bit of shoving and what she called "shirt slapping" because she was trying to "un-teach" that fighting is a fun game and that hurting others is okay.

The videos have now led to a state investigation.

RELATED: Day care teachers accused of organizing preschool-age fight club because kids 'were bored'
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows children at a day care with boxing gloves, punching each other in an alleged fight club.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinchildrenday caretexas newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD seeking Sylmar woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
High-speed chase ends in violent crash in downtown LA
Saddle Ridge Fire began under transmission tower, investigators say
Naked man arrested after leading police on chase in South LA
Parents, teachers criticize Granada Hills school over ash in classrooms
LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed'
Show More
Central CA police find baby kidnapped by homeless man
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children inside their home
AIR7 HD surveys Saddle Ridge Fire's path of damage
Ventura County woman accused of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
More TOP STORIES News