Bryan, Texas shooting: 40-year-old identified as person killed in Texas workplace shooting

The deceased victim has been identified as Timothy Smith, a 40-year-old, resident of Bryan.



There are also two victims in stable condition and two victims in critical condition. We will not be releasing their information at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 9, 2021

Here is the booking photo of Larry Bollin, 27 year old from Grimes County. Charged with Murder and being held on $1,000,000 bond. More charges may possibly be filed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kKQPspEPGQ — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 9, 2021

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

BRYAN, Texas -- The man shot to death at a Texas cabinet-making company has been identified as a 40-year-old.The police department in the central Texas town of Bryan identified the victim as Timothy Smith. Police added, of the four other people shot at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday, two remain in critical condition while the two others are in stable condition for their wounds.The identities of the wounded victims at Kent Moore are not yet being released, the department said Friday.Authorities say 27-year-old Larry Bollin, an employee of the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the incident happened, was charged with murder, accused of opening fire on co-workers as well as wounding a state trooper who was trying to pursue him after the workplace shooting.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety identified, Juan Rojas Tovar is the trooper wounded during the pursuit. Tovar, who is assigned out of the Texas Highway Patrol Office in nearby Madisonville, remains in a Bryan hospital in critical but stable condition."We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers," Texas DPS posted on Facebook.Bollin is being held on a $1 million bond, with additional charges pending. Bollin is due in a Brazos County court late Friday morning.Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m., and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.Police have not commented on a possible motive, but Bollins' family describes him as "level headed." they say he was involved in an ongoing dispute with a group of co-workers, exclusively telling ABC News in a statement, "Please do not judge the situation until you hear all the facts."Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack, Bollin was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 40 miles northeast of Bryan.Bryan is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University and about 100 miles northwest of Houston. With more than 86,000 residents, it is the seat of Brazos County.Investigators were still trying to determine the motive for the attack, authorities said.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the shooting scene, said spokesman Deon Washington.The company, which makes custom cabinets, has design centers in nearly a dozen Texas cities and employs more than 600 people, according to its website.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families."I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."Kent Moore Cabinets also offered its prayers with the following statement: