L train Thanksgiving: NYC subway riders treated to surprise buffet

BROOKLYN -- It was a Thanksgiving you have to see to believe on the subway - a holiday buffet aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train in New York.

Riders, who were lucky enough, stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.

From turkey to side, everyone gobbled up the food.

Chef Bea from 'Bea's Kitchen' in East New York, Brooklyn, prepared all of the dishes and organized the surprise.