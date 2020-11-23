Food & Drink

'I love the personal side:' Snoop Dogg among volunteers helping Rams, Chargers at Inglewood SoFi Stadium Thanksgiving meal distribution

'It's a blessing.' Southern California residents grateful for Thanksgiving meal distribution.
INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- 'It's not just me writing a check. I'm putting my foot on the pavement. "

Snoop Dogg was one of the volunteers happy to help at SoFi Stadium on Monday, where 2500 families received Thanksgiving turkeys and all the trimmings.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts enlisted the help of Snoop, along with the Rams, the Chargers and many others for the Thanksgiving meal distribution.

"I love the personal side," said Snoop Dogg. "To be up close and personal; for people to see me, touch me, take pictures with me, to be able to know I really care."

"With these resources I actually have food to put on my table," said Carolina Cruz.

"I'm 89 and it's a blessing. Heaven sent!" said Mildred Slaughter.

The turkeys were donated by Don Lee Farms, a bag of sides and additional items came from Pepsi, Frito-Lay, and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
