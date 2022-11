Thanksgiving travel commute set to get underway in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thanksgiving travelers are expected to begin hitting the road on Tuesday, jamming Southern California freeways ahead of the holiday.

Despite high gas prices, a record number of drivers could travel for this Thanksgiving, experts said.

"As millions of people venture out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the CHP is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement Monday.