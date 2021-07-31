The Abbey in West Hollywood requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test from patrons

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10911076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Huntington Beach restaurant owner sparked a backlash after posting flyers outside his business and on social media announcing that customers must prove they are not vaccinated.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Abbey Food and Bar in West Hollywood is now requiring customers provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within the last 48 hours to enter the establishment."To protect our staff, customers, community, and country, we are requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within the last 48 hours for entry," the Abbey announced on its Instagram page."Since the pandemic began, our staff has been repeatedly screamed at, spit on, slapped and punched by angry customers for enforcing safety protocols," the post's caption said. "If you have a problem with our policy, please just go somewhere else, like to the nearest vaccination site."Eyewitness News saw several people Friday night be turned away at the door.