The Abbey in West Hollywood requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test from patrons

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Abbey Food and Bar in West Hollywood is now requiring customers provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within the last 48 hours to enter the establishment.

"To protect our staff, customers, community, and country, we are requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within the last 48 hours for entry," the Abbey announced on its Instagram page.

"Since the pandemic began, our staff has been repeatedly screamed at, spit on, slapped and punched by angry customers for enforcing safety protocols," the post's caption said. "If you have a problem with our policy, please just go somewhere else, like to the nearest vaccination site."

Eyewitness News saw several people Friday night be turned away at the door.

