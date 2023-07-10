To celebrate the second season of the hit FX series "The Bear," several cast members teamed up with Disney and Feeding America to make special visits to local food banks.

'The Bear' stars celebrate season 2 by helping families in need at LA Regional Food Bank

Actors Chris Witaske, who plays Pete on the show, and Lionel Boyce, who plays the sweet-natured pastry chef Marcus, stopped by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on Monday to support the cause.

"To see what a big operation this is, is just unbelievable," said Witaske. "I've driven past this building before, but to come in here and see what's going on, it's really something special."

Boyce said this moment is the cherry on top for "The Bear" being able to help those in need of food assistance.

"You always want to find a way to help people and look out in ways that are meaningful and it doesn't feel like it's just for the sake of, like, all vanity," said Boyce.

For over 10 years, Disney -- the parent company of FX and Hulu -- has teamed up with Feeding America in its effort to end hunger in the United States, and to date, it has provided millions of meals to children and families in need of support.

If you need help or are able to provide help, please visit FeedingAmerica.org/Disney to learn more.

