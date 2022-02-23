Community & Events

New pop-up art exhibit in LA celebrates all things Black hair

The Black Hair Experience is an interactive pop-up art exhibit that celebrates all things Black hair.
Pop-up art exhibit celebrates Black hair

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Black Hair Experience first started in Atlanta, and now it's here in Los Angeles. The pop-up art exhibit is an immersive experience highlighting all things Black hair.

"The Black Hair Experience is an interactive exhibit that celebrates Black hair and Black hair culture," said Elizabeth Davis, a co-creator of the exhibit.

"People are always in a rush to touch our hair or criticize it," said Monica Petit, a Compton resident visiting the exhibit. "But it's just a way of helping us feel really good about it and our experiences with hair because it takes up a large part of our day."

Davis said Black hair hasn't always been celebrated, but recently it's becoming more widely accepted, partially because of the the Crown Act. The Crown Act is a California law that prohibits discrimination based on hair style or texture.

"We don't want our young girls to be discriminated because they have braids, or if they have locs," Davis said. "We want them to be able to be seen, our young girls and men, to be able to be seen in those spaces for the quality of their work."

"I brought my niece with me so she can just see the experiences," said Cassandra Johnson, a local hair stylist. "I really want her to love her hair. I know as women, Black women, sometimes we struggle to love our hair."

With over 15 exhibits, the Black Hair Experience has some great photo opportunities for visitors, but organizers said they hope the experience inspires more than just a selfie.

"I think these are important because they can show people 'oh I should love my hair. I shouldn't always look on Instagram," said 8-year-old Anaiya Faulkner who visited the exhibit with her aunt.

"I think it's important to show how Black hair, especially for women," said Olivia Petit, visiting the exhibit from Compton. "And how it doesn't have to be victimized or criminalized. It can be beautiful because it is beautiful."

Davis said they also do community outreach by hosting workshops for young girls and providing a platform for Black-owned businesses.

"We want to spread the message that all Black hair is beautiful," said Davis. "It's really important that our younger girls and just in general to sew in that our journey with our hair is a beautiful process and no matter how we choose to wear it, our hair is beautiful."

The pop-up exhibit will continue for a year in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall and reservations can be made on the website.

