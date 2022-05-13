localish

One Couple embarks on a Fermented Adventure of food, drinks

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

One Couple embarks on a Fermented Adventure of food, drinks

NORRISTOWN, Pa -- Rich Shane and Dawn Ranieri started what they call 'The Fermented Adventure three years ago.

They've tried everything fermented items from vodka, rum, gin, whiskey, bourbon, beer and even BBQ sauce and pickles.


"Its talking to people and they tell us about their favorite places and things they might have had experiences they had and we decide to go", says Rich.

They've gone to over 750 places in the world trying various drinks and foods.

"We look at life as an adventure and new opportunities and new experiences and new people to meet along the way", says Shane.


They've since turned their adventure into a podcast called 'The Fermented Adventure.

Shane explained, "Dawn said to me you like talking to people, you like listening to podcasts, why don't you make this a podcast?".

But for the couple its not about the likes and listens, "its about the craft and what people are doing".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
California bakery's offbeat creations keep wowing customers
Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation lets visitors live like the 1700s
One Couple embarks on a Fermented Adventure of food, drinks
Behold birria tacos with a Latin-Asian twist
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
New study may have identified cause of sudden infant death syndrome
Panel unanimously rejects desalination plant in Huntington Beach
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dies at 79
SF woman choked unconscious in attack, saved by neighbors
Video: Tesla jumps curb and crashes straight into convention center
Hundreds of Laguna Niguel residents remain evacuated after brush fire
Show More
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife
Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023
Settlement: LA to spend up to $3 billion on beds, units for homeless
San Bernardino County Fire introduces newest K-9 arson investigator
LASD cover-up allegations: New claim says sheriff misled public
More TOP STORIES News