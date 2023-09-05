Great Wall of China damaged with excavator; 2 detained, state broadcaster says

Area, known as 32nd Great Wall, dates back to Ming Dynasty

YANGQIANHE TOWNSHIP, China -- Two people have been detained in China after allegedly damaging a section of the Great Wall in the northern Shanxi province, with an excavator.

That's according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities said they received a report on Aug. 24 that a gap in the wall was created in Yangqianhe Township, CNN reported.

CCTV reports that police found a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman had used an excavator to breach the wall in order to create a shortcut to pass through, causing "irreversible" damage.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The area, known as the 32nd Great Wall, is one of the surviving complete walls and watch towers dated back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and is listed as a provincial cultural relic site.