1 person shot near The Grove shopping center; police say suspect fled in black Lamborghini

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting near The Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting was reported around 3:22 p.m. Thursday at a parking lot near The Grove Drive and Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles police said. It's unclear if the incident unfolded on The Grove's property or close by.

The victim was shot at least once and drove to the hospital, according to investigators. Their condition remains unknown.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Lamborghini, heading southbound on The Grove Drive.

A detailed description of him wasn't released, but police say he was seen wearing a white shirt with black pants.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.