WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 person shot near The Grove shopping center; police say suspect fled in black Lamborghini

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Lamborghini.

KABC logo
Thursday, November 2, 2023 11:40PM
1 person shot near The Grove shopping center; suspect at large
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating a shooting near The Grove in the Fairfax District that sent one person to the hospital.

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting near The Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting was reported around 3:22 p.m. Thursday at a parking lot near The Grove Drive and Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles police said. It's unclear if the incident unfolded on The Grove's property or close by.

The victim was shot at least once and drove to the hospital, according to investigators. Their condition remains unknown.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Lamborghini, heading southbound on The Grove Drive.

A detailed description of him wasn't released, but police say he was seen wearing a white shirt with black pants.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW