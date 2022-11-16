Hulu's 'The Hair Tales' inspires Black Chicagoans to reflect on their unique hair tales

To celebrate Hulu's new docuseries, "The Hair Tales," a few Black Chicagoans share their own hair journeys.

CHICAGO -- Hulu has recently released a new docuseries, "The Hair Tales." The show is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis and analyzes Black women's identity, beauty, culture and humanity expressed through hair.

To celebrate "The Hair Tales," a few Black Chicagoans shared their own hair journeys.

"My hair tale is being a 10-year-old girl with alopecia. Not knowing what it was to lose my hair, being teased, being picked on," said Antonia Turner, owner of Van Cleef Hair Salon.

Turner has since started a restoration clinic to help women restore their hair.

"I used that pain that I went through to encourage other people," Turner said.

Angelique Montgomery is a client at Van Cleef Hair Salon. Montgomery said her hair journey has been a quest about health and self love.

"At 18, I survived cancer. So I went through the hair loss and then going natural," Montgomery said, "Learning to love my natural texture and how to work it and style it."

Montgomery's stylist, Mikko Dooley, said she hopes this docuseries brings awareness to how unique Black hair is.

"We've been overlooked. A lot of products aren't made for our hair," Dooley said. "So if we tell our stories, companies will start doing more research and understanding what hurts us and what helps us."

Turner believes "The Hair Tales" will make Black women feel seen.

"It allows Black women to have representation and it allows us to see that we aren't alone on our journey," Turner said.

"The Hair Tales" is streaming on Hulu now.

