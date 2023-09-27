Ditch the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary as you savor frozen bananas dipped in an array of delectable chocolate flavors, from classic favorites to unique concoctions such as The Kitchen Sink, Cotton Candy and Dusty Road.

Get Ready to go bananas: The Original Banana Co. redefines sweetness!

LAUREL SPRINGS, N.J. -- Located in the heart of downtown Laurel Springs, The Original Banana Company is a dessert haven like no other.

Run by Dina Murphy and her son Kyle, The Original Banana Company is a chocolate-covered banana paradise that promises a frozen treat experience like you've never had before.

Ditch the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary as you savor their signature frozen bananas dipped in an array of delectable chocolate flavors, from classic favorites to unique concoctions such as The Kitchen Sink, Cotton Candy and Dusty Road.

These dipped treats are not your average chocolate-covered bananas.

With more than 15 different flavors to choose from, you'll be amazed at the variety they offer.

From hot honey iced oatmeal cookie to Toasted S'mores, every bite is an explosion of sweetness and creativity.

If you're feeling adventurous, try their on-the-spot bananas, where you can let your imagination run wild with a wide selection of sauces, toppings, and chocolates.

The Original Banana Company goes above and beyond to cater to various dietary preferences, offering gluten-free options and delightful pineapple donuts for a tropical twist.