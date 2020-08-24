Arts & Entertainment

New movie 'The Pale Door' blends western, horror genres

Zachary Knighton stars in the new movie 'The Pale Door', a tale that mixes together the western and horror genres with a group of cowboys stumbling upon a coven of witches.
By
HOLLYWOOD -- Zachary Knighton made a name for himself in the sitcom world on ABC's "Happy Endings." He's now part of the re-booted "Hawaii 5-0." But he also continues to act in other projects...including the new movie, "The Pale Door."

"The Pale Door" begins with a train robbery gone wrong...forcing a gang of cowboys to seek refuge in what appears to be a ghost town. The mysterious brothel they end up at-well, it's actually a coven of witches with big plans for these cowboy criminals. To say the least, it's an unusual blending of two movie genres.

"I love the horror genre. I've done a couple of horror films and they're always really run to make and watch, obviously. And I've always wanted to do a western. I mean, I've been pushing my agents and managers for years to try and find me the right western and then this thing came along. So it was the perfect blend for me," said Knighton.

He's even wanted- dead or alive!

"I just thought I wanted to bring a real kind of emotional truth and honesty to this guy in a quiet kind of way and, yeah, I think it worked out," said Knighton. "And I hope that people do check it out if they're fans of my comedy. I would love for them to see that side of me. It's exciting."

What may be exciting for Knighton's comedy fans- the talk of a new beginning for "Happy Endings."

"I wouldn't rule out some sort of reunion in the future. Hopefully, we get through this pandemic first and we could figure out how to do the show," said Knighton.

"The Pale Door" is available now on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, wildfires
CSU campuses start fall semester with online instruction
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man in back
LAFD firefighter missing after trip to Mexico
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Show More
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
L.A., OC honor Kobe Bryant on 8/24
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
OC removed from state's coronavirus watch list
As 2 storms menace Gulf Coast, residents brace for deluge| Latest track
More TOP STORIES News