Arts & Entertainment

Niecy Nash, Nathan Fillion say 'All signs point to yes' for 'The Rookie' spinoff

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Niecy Nash, Nathan Fillion talk about possible spinoff for 'The Rookie'

NEW YORK -- "The Rookie" two-part event starts this Sunday on ABC featuring Niecy Nash.

Nash plays "Simone Clark" an FBI trainee who finds an ally in "Officer John Nolan" played by Nathan Fillion.

"She's a force of nature, she's her own thing. There's the FBI way of doing things and then there's the Simone Clark way, that's why she gets in so much trouble." Nash said. "The one thing I really love about her is that she's a huge flirt."

It's strongly rumored that this 2-part episode story arc could be the basis for a spinoff series this fall for Nash.

"Our fingers are crossed," Nash said.

"All signs point to yes," Fillion said. "If I had a Magic 8 Ball here, that's what it would say, because it's looking very, very positive. It's a lot of fun watching Niecy on TV I have to say, it's...we're pretty certain."

In their first of two episodes together, one Simone Clark's former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

"We blow things up, there's a lot of explosions," Fillion said.



Don't miss this all-new episode of "The Rookie," Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Part two airs the following week on Sunday, May 1 in the same time slot.

You can also watch episodes on-demand and on Huluthe day following their premieres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County reinstates mask mandate aboard public transit, LAX
Kris Jenner says daughter Kylie told her of Blac Chyna death threats
California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use
Wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway to break ground for Earth Day
Showers on tap Friday morning in SoCal, but pleasant weekend ahead
Parents arrested after infant dies from alcohol poisoning
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Show More
Street corner destroyed in '92 LA uprising set to get new life
LA ranks No. 1 in ozone pollution, new report finds
$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold in Riverside County still unclaimed
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
More TOP STORIES News