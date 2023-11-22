'The Santa Clauses' sees Tim Allen return, joined by Gabriel Iglesias, Eric Stonestreet

'Keep it fun. Keep it smart.' Tim Allen says creative scripts keep bringing him back to beloved character after 30 years with new season 'The Santa Clauses' on Disney+

HOLLYWOOD -- Tim Allen has played the title role since 1994's big screen hit "The Santa Clause." Now, he's donned the red suit again for a second season of its Disney+ spinoff series, "The Santa Clauses."

He's played the beloved "man with the bag" for almost 30 years, and says it's the creative team behind the scenes who keep him coming back.

"They constantly surprise me with what have they added to this character," said Allen. "Good. Keep it fun. Keep it smart. Like I always used to love Pixar's ability to entertain adults with these little you know, adult type themes, but kids love it too."

Joining in the fun for this latest adventure are actors Eric Stonestreet, as the disgraced "Mad Santa," alongside comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

"My character Kris Kringle Moreno is very much a happy, jovial, very real, like, it's me. It really is," said Iglesias.

The comedian says he signed on for this funny and family-friendly series for one big reason: he's a longtime fan of Tim Allen and wanted the chance to work with him.

"As a comic, he was just always a funny dude. And I really enjoyed his work," said Iglesias.

"Mutual admiration society!" said Allen. "The dude drilled the part."

Iglesias plays a man who runs a "Santa's Village."

"When they called me and said 'you do not have to audition for this, but we wrote a part specific for you. Do you want to do it?' And I'm like, Are you kidding me? This is awesome!" said Iglesias. "It's my favorite holiday. So I'm like, yeah, I'll live in a Christmas world for a few months. No problem."

"The Santa Clauses" is streaming now on Disney+.