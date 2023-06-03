Residents at NoHo apartments report issues with tenants, saying 'they feel safer on the streets'

Many residents at The Weddington Apartments in North Hollywood say they've seen people running and screaming down the halls, sometimes slamming on doors and violently breaking in.

Some say they've seen people running and screaming down the halls, sometimes slamming on doors and violently breaking in.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Residents at a North Hollywood apartment building say they fear for their safety, saying they feel threatened by other tenants and feel mental health is at the root of many of the problems.

Many residents at The Weddington Apartments on Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood say they've seen people running and screaming down the halls, sometimes slamming on doors and violently breaking in.

"I feel safer on the street than I feel in my apartment, that's kind of weird isn't it?" said one resident who reached out to Eyewitness News about these incidents.

He and others did not want to be identified for safety reasons but say these incidents have been going on for months.

They claim several tenants have done things that feel threatening. One man recalled a frightening encounter.

"He's just in there, holding a pair of scissors that we had and he's holding them, and he says, 'Can I borrow these? I need a weapon to protect myself from my convict roommates.'"

Residents say they've complained to management and police have been called to the building several times.

"We call the police out here, they're out here at least once a week, on average," said a resident. "They show up. They don't want to really want to arrest him because now, there's no bail and everyone's released on recognizance so the police are very upset by that."

Residents say that no matter how much they complain to the management company or the police, it doesn't appear that anyone can do anything about it. The back-and-forth has left many frustrated.

Meanwhile, the management company has sent out several letters to tenants saying, "We are aware of the ongoing issues pertaining to a resident in the building. Please be assured that we take your recent reports seriously and are in the process of taking legal steps to terminate the resident's tenancy."

Residents feel it's simply taking too long.

"We're talking about people who are waving weapons around, trying to break into people's homes. We had a door that got broken. The front door of the building got broken with a rock or brick or something, and they had to seal that up," said a resident. "None of this is OK."

Eyewitness News contacted the management company and the Los Angeles Police Department about these incidents but has not received a response.