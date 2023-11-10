Painting brings joy, fulfillment, therapy to local artist who is legally blind

For one local artist, painting is her therapy and an opportunity to continue pursuing her passion despite being visually impaired.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Art is - without a doubt - a universal language. It brings joy to those admiring the artwork and fulfillment to those creating it.

But for one local artist, this goes beyond fulfillment. Painting is her therapy and an opportunity to continue pursuing her passion despite being visually impaired.

Therese Verner is often commissioned by art galleries, and her art is displayed in many homes and exhibits around Los Angeles.

Verner is legally blind, but she can partially see to create her artwork. In 2019, she had a solo art exhibit at the Poway Center for Performing Arts and received a grant from the National Arts and Disability Center. Verner specializes in creating oil paintings and mixed-media works inspired by her love of nature and the cosmos.

Verner invited us inside her Santa Clarita home, which doubles as her studio. But looking around her home studio and on the walls, you can tell her lack of full vision hasn't stopped her passion to paint. Her career started some four decades ago by designing stained glass windows. Unable to do that now, she focuses on big paintings with big strokes.

"It's not only a great way to express myself, it's also therapy," said Verner.

And she needs it - not knowing when it will all go away.

"They don't really have a prognosis per se," said Verner. "It just feels like it's getting worse. So I just want to do as much as I can while I can."

And that's certainly a good way to view things.