LAFC hosts official signing day for members of inaugural Special Olympics team

LAFC hosts an official signing day at BMO Stadium for the members of the inaugural LAFC Special Olympics team. The Los Angeles Football Club' welcomed the athletes, who not only signed contracts but also got their new uniforms.

EXPOSITION PARK (KABC) -- Signing day... at BMO Stadium... for the Los Angeles Football Club's inaugural Special Olympics unified team. The athletes were on hand to sign contracts and don their new uniforms.

"I'll be the goalkeeper for the first half and a forward for the second half," said Samuel Jacob Lara.

"We're just extremely excited for him, he woke up this morning, he didn't even say good morning, he said today is a great exciting day, it's signing day for LAFC," said Jerry Lara, Samuel's father.

The athletes have full support from the LAFC's professional team.

"I think the union we created between the professional team and the special Olympics team is unique," said LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez.

"At LAFC one of our prevailing ambitions here is to be a force for good, and for us to have a positive impact on our community is always chief among our aims as a club, and this is another example of us fulfilling on that promise to our community and our city," said General Manager John Thorrington.

The goals are the same as every athlete.

"I'm just hoping to win every game, get to the championship and get a ring," said Zachary David Soto.