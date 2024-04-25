Golden retriever puppy named Shamrock was born with green hue, becomes viral sensation

The green hue is from exposure to a pigment in her mother's womb and eventually it fades away.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KABC) -- It was a lucky day for Florida breeders whose golden retriever gave birth to a green-hued puppy they named "Shamrock."

Shamrock was born last March with a lime-colored coat that made the puppy go TikTok viral with over 8 million views.

Shamrock was the only odd one out of eight in her litter. Her siblings were born with the popular breed's traditional cream coat.

The green hue is due to the puppy's exposure to a green bile pigment with biliverdin in her mother's womb.

Shamrock's name stuck, but the color did not - after a few weeks, the green color faded, though she is still just as cute!