Robbers get away with $20K in cash from Boyle Heights restaurant burglary

Robbers targeted a family-owned business and used different tools to break in. The family said they got away with more than $20,000 in cash.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three burglars were caught on camera using a power tool to force their way into 7 Mares Restaurant. They broke open the security gate first and then used crowbars to smash down the glass door.

The family-owned business is on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights.

"It's very sad because we obviously work very hard. We are here daily even on Sundays, Saturdays, weekends. This is an everyday job. So it's super sad to see when people come and take your hard work," said Tania Diaz, the owner's daughter.

It happened on Tuesday before 5 a.m. The crooks made their way into the office building. The family said thieves cut into a large safe and took off with more than $20,000 in cash. Burglaries in the city of Los Angeles at retail locations including restaurants and markets have increased in 2022 and over the last 12 months, compared to previous levels over the last decade, according to Los Angeles Police.

According to Diaz, employees who were starting their early shift called 911 when they saw the crooks take off in a BMW sedan. The workers were not hurt and were OK.

"The safety, also. It's kind of sad that they see that. It's not as safe as they think it is," said Diaz.

The restaurant is a staple in the community that has been around since the late 1960s. Following the robbery, the family started repairs and will upgrade the security system.

"I have a message for the police. We are very grateful. We have a great relationship with the police and we hope that they can catch them," said Diaz.

Los Angeles Police is investigating the incident. The only description available at this time, is three people dressed in black clothing.

