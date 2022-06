Thousand Oaks animal shelter says it won't let people adopt pets if they don't support gun control

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Thousand Oaks animal shelter is taking a controversial stance, saying they will not allow people to adopt pets if they do not support gun control.The Shelter Hope Pet Shop had added a question about gun control to its adoption interview.In explaining the decision online , the founder mentioned the 2018 mass shooting at the nearby Borderline Bar and Grill and said the gunman had visited the shop and believes he scouted them as a potential target.In that newsletter, the founder, Kim Sill, wrote: "We do not support those who believe that the 2nd amendment gives them the right to buy assault weapons. If your beliefs are not in line with ours, we will not adopt a pet to you."