Thousand Oaks animal shelter says it won't let people adopt pets if they don't support gun control

Thousand Oaks animal shelter takes stance on gun control

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Thousand Oaks animal shelter is taking a controversial stance, saying they will not allow people to adopt pets if they do not support gun control.

The Shelter Hope Pet Shop had added a question about gun control to its adoption interview.

In explaining the decision online, the founder mentioned the 2018 mass shooting at the nearby Borderline Bar and Grill and said the gunman had visited the shop and believes he scouted them as a potential target.

In that newsletter, the founder, Kim Sill, wrote: "We do not support those who believe that the 2nd amendment gives them the right to buy assault weapons. If your beliefs are not in line with ours, we will not adopt a pet to you."

